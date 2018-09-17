CLOSE
Buffalo Bills Player Retires…At Halftime Of Sunday’s Game

An NFL player made a very sudden decision to retire.

A Buffalo Bills player has made a move unprecedented in NFL history. During halftime at the team’s eventual loss to the L.A. Chargers, cornerback Vontae Davis decided to retire – but not from the game – from the league.

ESPN reports:

Buffalo Bills cornerback Vontae Davis abruptly retired at halftime of Sunday’s 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, saying in a statement that the reality had hit him: “I shouldn’t be out there anymore.”

Davis, a 10th-year veteran, said he meant no disrespect to his teammates and coaches, but that physically, he could no longer play at the standard he set for himself.

“[He] pulled himself out of the game,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “He communicated to us that he was done.”

Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander alerted reporters to Davis’ abrupt retirement after the game.

“I never have seen that,” Alexander said. “Pop Warner, high school, pros. Never heard of it. Never seen it. It’s just completely disrespectful to his teammates. … He didn’t say nothing to nobody. I found out going into the second half of the game. They said he’s not coming out, he retired. That’s it.”

After the game, Davis released a statement.

 

Do you think he should have at least waited until the end of the game?

PHOTO: Vontae Davis Instagram

Buffalo Bills Player Retires…At Halftime Of Sunday’s Game was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

