Lethal Weapon will return for its third season on Fox Tuesday Sep. 25. The Tom Joyner Morning Show crew talks to one of the stars of the show, Keesha Sharp, about this upcoming season.

Sharp says she’s especially excited about this season because she has been “blessed” to be able to direct episode six. “Sometimes you just need a chance,” she said, and she’s glad her producers trusted her enough to give her this opportunity. She says that she was a huge fan of the original Lethal Weapon in the 80s; so to be able to be such a big part of the show is amazing.

Black Actresses You Need To Know 15 photos Launch gallery Black Actresses You Need To Know 1. Ryan Destiny 1 of 15 2. Amber Stevens West 2 of 15 3. Aja Naomi King 3 of 15 4. Alexandra Shipp 4 of 15 5. Tessa Thompson 5 of 15 6. Teyonah Paris 6 of 15 7. Logan Browning 7 of 15 8. Tika Sumpter 8 of 15 9. Brely Evans 9 of 15 10. Raven Goodwin 10 of 15 11. Bresha Webb 11 of 15 12. Gugu Mbatha-Raw 12 of 15 13. Lauren London 13 of 15 14. Jurnee Smollett 14 of 15 15. Paige Hurd 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Black Actresses You Need To Know Black Actresses You Need To Know

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Keesha Sharp Feels ‘Blessed’ To Be Able To Direct was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com