Keesha Sharp Feels ‘Blessed’ To Be Able To Direct

TJMS: If You Missed It
| 09.17.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Lethal Weapon will return for its third season on Fox Tuesday Sep. 25. The Tom Joyner Morning Show crew talks to one of the stars of the show, Keesha Sharp, about this upcoming season.

Sharp says she’s especially excited about this season because she has been “blessed” to be able to direct episode six. “Sometimes you just need a chance,” she said, and she’s glad her producers trusted her enough to give her this opportunity. She says that she was a huge fan of the original Lethal Weapon in the 80s; so to be able to be such a big part of the show is amazing.

Black Actresses You Need To Know

15 photos Launch gallery

Black Actresses You Need To Know

Continue reading Black Actresses You Need To Know

Black Actresses You Need To Know

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Keesha Sharp Feels ‘Blessed’ To Be Able To Direct was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
University’s Counselors Believe White Students Need A ‘Safe…

University of Maryland councelors organized sessions for white students to discuss racism in a "safe space."
09.18.18
Protesters For Botham Jean Spent More Time In…

A complete injustice.
09.18.18
Here’s How Much More Black Renters Pay For…

Hassles over housing.
09.18.18
University Employee Says He Was Racially Profiled After…

Walking to work while Black.
09.18.18
Images Of Florence Survivors ‘Looting’ Fuels Familiar Anti-Black…

Wilmington, North Carolina police arrested several people for looting a Family Dollar store.
09.18.18
Where Is Amber Guyger? Dallas Cop Who Killed…

SouthSide Flats released a statement.
09.18.18
There’s Growing Concern That Police Are Not Seriously…

There's growing concern that the police are not thoroughly investigating Botham Jean's murder.
09.17.18
Officials Decide To Fire Racist Cop Who Allegedly…

Brockton mayor plans to fire a racist cop who's accused of a false arrest.
09.17.18
Campaigning While Black: Political Candidate Says He Was…

A Black candidate said he was a victim of racial profiling while on the campaign trail.
09.17.18
Watch: Black Female Cop Shows Professionalism When Suspect…

A Black female police officer received praised on social media for how she handled a suspect yelling a racial slur…
09.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close