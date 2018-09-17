CLOSE
Charm City
Baltimore County School Days May Get Longer

Blackboard And Alarm Clock On Table Against Yellow Wall

Source: Chee Siong Teh / EyeEm / Getty

Baltimore County officials are considering a plan that would add 15 more minutes to the school day. Word is that this recommendation is headed to the Superintendent’s desk in the coming weeks.

A task force made the argument that the extra time would help meet the state’s mandates for how many days kids are required to be in school, give the district more flexibility to accommodate for bad weather days and return to the days when spring break was an entire week.

The state requires all students spend 180 days in school. There is some parental support and teacher support. This adjustment would add 45 hours to the teachers workload, but most are found to be willing if they are compensated. This proposal could cost $24 million, with part of that expense will go toward paying teachers.

There will be a public hearing regarding the proposal September 20.

Baltimore County School Days May Get Longer was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

