CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Fans Defend Baby True Thompson After Racists Say She’s Cute But “Too Dark”

People left ugly comments under recent photos of the baby girl.

Leave a comment

View this post on Instagram

💕 The Triplets 💕

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

True Thompson is such a cute baby, and still, miserable folks can’t help but leave negative comments on her photos. Now fans are coming to Khloe Kardashian‘s defense after people bashed her daughter’s skin color, called her ugly, and more.

According to a screenshot posted on Buzzfeed, @deweesey23 wrote via Instagram “I hate that True is so dark, the other two are a nice mix….she’s a cute kid just too dark.”

Another IG user, @dorianfiasco, reportedly commented, “Not to be a conspiracy theorist but all the sisters have black baby fathers… why is True the only one that looks to take more of her black genes… now I don’t know how baby making works, or that Khloe might be black (oj daughter) but makes ya wonder.” Tons of folks made similar comments.

Here’s how less petty/miserable folks are defending Baby True.

Kardashian welcomed her beautiful baby girl back in April with boyfriend Tristan Thompson; she is a little over five months old.

Photo: Instagram

Fans Defend Baby True Thompson After Racists Say She’s Cute But “Too Dark” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
University’s Counselors Believe White Students Need A ‘Safe…

University of Maryland councelors organized sessions for white students to discuss racism in a "safe space."
09.18.18
Protesters For Botham Jean Spent More Time In…

A complete injustice.
09.18.18
Here’s How Much More Black Renters Pay For…

Hassles over housing.
09.18.18
University Employee Says He Was Racially Profiled After…

Walking to work while Black.
09.18.18
Images Of Florence Survivors ‘Looting’ Fuels Familiar Anti-Black…

Wilmington, North Carolina police arrested several people for looting a Family Dollar store.
09.18.18
Where Is Amber Guyger? Dallas Cop Who Killed…

SouthSide Flats released a statement.
09.18.18
There’s Growing Concern That Police Are Not Seriously…

There's growing concern that the police are not thoroughly investigating Botham Jean's murder.
09.17.18
Officials Decide To Fire Racist Cop Who Allegedly…

Brockton mayor plans to fire a racist cop who's accused of a false arrest.
09.17.18
Campaigning While Black: Political Candidate Says He Was…

A Black candidate said he was a victim of racial profiling while on the campaign trail.
09.17.18
Watch: Black Female Cop Shows Professionalism When Suspect…

A Black female police officer received praised on social media for how she handled a suspect yelling a racial slur…
09.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close