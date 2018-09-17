Fans Defend Baby True Thompson After Racists Say She’s Cute But “Too Dark”

True Thompson is such a cute baby, and still, miserable folks can’t help but leave negative comments on her photos. Now fans are coming to Khloe Kardashian‘s defense after people bashed her daughter’s skin color, called her ugly, and more.

According to a screenshot posted on Buzzfeed, @deweesey23 wrote via Instagram “I hate that True is so dark, the other two are a nice mix….she’s a cute kid just too dark.”

Another IG user, @dorianfiasco, reportedly commented, “Not to be a conspiracy theorist but all the sisters have black baby fathers… why is True the only one that looks to take more of her black genes… now I don’t know how baby making works, or that Khloe might be black (oj daughter) but makes ya wonder.” Tons of folks made similar comments.

Here’s how less petty/miserable folks are defending Baby True.

I'm worried about True Thompson. People are already comparing her to Dream, Chicago and Stormi. I hope she doesn't grow up with self esteem issues because she's more melanated. Khloe has her work cut out. Social media is brutal — Bitch come here (@Rough_Angell) September 15, 2018

For those of you who still don’t believe colorism is a thing, do me a favor and go read all the idiotic comments under the picture of Chicago West, Stormi Webster, and True Thompson. People in the year of 2018 are calling a less than year old baby “Ugly” because she is too Dark. — Lamar Boyd (@LamarLamerLemar) September 15, 2018

True Thompson is literally fucking adorable and people are saying she’s not because her complexion is darker than her cousins..imagine being so disgusting — kim (@Kanyeberly) September 15, 2018

Last night I showed my mom the cute picture of the Kardashian babies and started to read the comments…wow. People were being so nasty about True and her skin color. Your life really is pathetic if you go online to hate, especially a little baby. — Elise (@Reynolds_EL) September 16, 2018

Kardashian welcomed her beautiful baby girl back in April with boyfriend Tristan Thompson; she is a little over five months old.

