This post is for true, die-hard Harry Potter Fans. A Maryland Mom transformed her backyard to Diagon Alley for her daughters birthday. The party decorations got so much attention that the family has now decided to partner with a photographer locally for kids to take pictures with a donation that will go to Hurricane Florence Relief. No only did Patsas-Nevitt do it big for her daughter, 6-year-old, Vivienne birthday but she will help a lot of people in need of the support at this difficult time!

