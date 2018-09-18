CLOSE
Twitter Announces Return To Purely Chronological Timelines

Source: Oli Scarff / Getty

Twitter has heard your cries about your out of order timelines and decided it’s time to go back to the way things used to be. 

Yesterday (Sept.17) the popular social media platform and announced in a series of tweets and on its blog that it’s going back to purely chronological timelines. The move will surely be welcomed, especially by users who have been complaining about Twitter fooling around with the order of their feeds by inserting tweets they think users would care about or showing tweets “liked” by people they follow.

Twitter billed the switch back to chronological timelines as another way to give its users “more control over their timelines.” The new feature can apparently be turned on and off but when activated will show you tweets they think you would most likely want to see on top of your timeline still recent and in reverse chronological order.

Per Twitter:

“Here’s how it works. You flip on the feature in your settings; then when you open Twitter after being away for a while, the Tweets you’re most likely to care about will appear at the top of your timeline – still recent and in reverse chronological order. The rest of the Tweets will be displayed right underneath, also in reverse chronological order, as always. At any point, just pull-to-refresh to see all new Tweets at the top in the live, up-to-the-second experience you already know and love.”

It’s a step in the right direction for Twitter deciding to go back to one of its older features that made the app a favorite among social media users. It also should help the company continue its upward trend, the company reported its first profit back in February despite Twitter’s user base not growing.

Hey, Instagram you should be taking notes here.

Photo: Oli Scarff / Getty

#AboutTime: Twitter Going Back To Purely Chronological Timelines was originally published on hiphopwired.com

