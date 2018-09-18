CLOSE
J. Lo Puts Her Double Buns On Display & Instagram Can’t Believe Those Are 49-Year-Old Cakes

The "Dinero" singer barely looks thirty years old, when in fact she's almost fifty.

Jennifer Lopez is out here putting all the young jawns to shame. The Puerto Rican superstar celebrated her 49th birthday back in July, but you would never know just by looking at her.

J. Lo hit Instagram with an updated photo of her fully grown Georgia peaches, garnering over 3 million “likes” in a cut-out one-piece bathing suit.

“Everything’s just peachy” she captioned the photo, in part. Fans wasted no time bowing down to the multimillionaire MILF, as one user wrote “You better work!!!!” while another commented “Damn if my wife don’t look like this at 49…”

If we had to guess we’d say it was her man Alex Rodriguez on the other side of the camera getting that perfect shot for his girl. See the pics up top to get your Tuesday started right.

