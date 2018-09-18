CLOSE
Ella Mai Shares “Trip” Video [NEW VIDEO]

Ella Mai's latest smash has a new video

Ella Mai has another smash single on her hands. Following “Boo’d Up” owning much of the summer, the UK singer has dropped the official video for “Trip.” It features Mai laid up on a cozy-couch in a candle-lit home while singing the slow burning lyrics to her heart’s content.

“Trip,” much like “Boo’d Up” has taken on a life of its own as Jacquees has done a remix to the track. Watch the official video below!

