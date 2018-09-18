Thug Who Flashed Gun At HBCU Students Is Still On The Streets

A bizarre situation could have became tragic when a 49-year-old thug named Don Crandall Jr. flashed his gun because he didn’t want FAMU students to get onto an elevator with him. There is currently a warrant out for his arrest, but he is still on the streets.

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

On the weekend of September 8 in Tallahassee, Florida, Don Crandall Jr. was bickering with four young men who attend the historically Black Florida A&M” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Florida A&M University — Isaiah Butterfield, Stephen Brooks, Joshua Cosby and Fitzroy Rhoden. He claimed they weren’t allowed to be in the Stadium Centre apartment complex, even though they lived there. When they tried to get on the elevator, he tried to intimidate them by flashing his gun.

See the viral video below:

These are the kind of people that are burning Nike products , we are sick of the discrimination 🗣 never thought I’d have a personal experience with racism like this, this man pulled a gun on us because we were walking up to my friends apartment w/o a key pic.twitter.com/TlMFQjoM1N — zay❕ (@_IsaiahNoThomas) September 8, 2018

The irony is Crandall did not even live in the building, according to ABC. He worked at Pax, an area hotel, but was fired when the video went viral. Pax released a statement, which read, “Pax Hotel Group wants to assure the public that the former General Manager of the Baymont by Wyndham, Tallahassee Central was terminated on Monday afternoon once we were made aware of the incident. He has not been transferred or rehired at any of Pax Hotel Group’s properties. His employment with Pax Hotel Group has been terminated.”

There is currently a warrant out for his arrest “for alleged violation of a state law against improper exhibition of a firearm,” according to a police statement. Officer Damon Miller of the Tallahassee Police Department told ABC News, “The warrant has been issued at this time, but as of right now he has not been arrested. I do not know his whereabouts at this time.”

As we all know, Crandall could have shot and killed one of the students, and he surely would have used the excuse of Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law. It’s disturbing this man is still on the streets. We can only imagine how quickly he would be found if he were a Black man threatening white students.

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Thug Who Flashed Gun At HBCU Students Is Still On The Streets was originally published on newsone.com