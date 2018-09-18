Major Mix-Up: New York Times Confuses Angela Bassett With Omarosa

It’s a long-running joke within the Black community that not all folks look alike, but that didn’t stop the vaunted New York Times for making a major gaffe in that department. The newspaper confused actress Angela Bassett with former President Trump crony Omarosa.

Page Six reports:

Early editions of the New York Times featured a photo Tiffany Haddish and Angela Bassett presenting Rachel Brosnahan with her Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy, with a caption in which Bassett is identified as Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Eagle-eyed readers were quick to jump on the gaffe.

“oh my god the New York Times mixed up Angela Bassett with Omarosa,” tweeted Buzzfeed reporter Julia Reinstein.

The Times quickly responded to her, tweeting, “We regret running an incorrect caption from a photo wire service in some early print editions. We will issue a correction in tomorrow’s paper.”

The confusion has since been cleared up. But hey, NYT, not all Black folks look the same.

