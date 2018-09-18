CLOSE
Major Mix-Up: New York Times Confuses Angela Bassett With Omarosa

No diss to the Times but not all Black women look the same.

2004 American Black Film Festival - Film Life Movie Awards - Backstage

Source: Rodrigo Varela / Getty

It’s a long-running joke within the Black community that not all folks look alike, but that didn’t stop the vaunted New York Times for making a major gaffe in that department. The newspaper confused actress Angela Bassett with former President Trump crony Omarosa.

Page Six reports:

Early editions of the New York Times featured a photo Tiffany Haddish and Angela Bassett presenting Rachel Brosnahan with her Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy, with a caption in which Bassett is identified as Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Eagle-eyed readers were quick to jump on the gaffe.

“oh my god the New York Times mixed up Angela Bassett with Omarosa,” tweeted Buzzfeed reporter Julia Reinstein.

The Times quickly responded to her, tweeting, “We regret running an incorrect caption from a photo wire service in some early print editions. We will issue a correction in tomorrow’s paper.”

The confusion has since been cleared up. But hey, NYT, not all Black folks look the same.

Photo: Getty

Major Mix-Up: New York Times Confuses Angela Bassett With Omarosa was originally published on hiphopwired.com

