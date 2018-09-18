Democrats Are Courting Young Black Voters After Taking Them For Granted In 2016

It’s no secret that Black voter turnout was low during the 2016 presidential campaign. Part of the reason was Democrats taking the Black vote for granted, rarely hiring African-Americans at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and poor messaging. For the 2018 midterms, the Black vote was again expected to be key, as it helped power Doug Jones past Roy Moore during the Alabama U.S. Senate race. In addition, Andrew Gillum of Florida and Stacey Abrams of Georgia secured their Democratic nominations for governor.

Now, one Democrat was putting his money where his mouth is.

Billionaire Tom Steyer, most known for his calls to impeach 45, was donating $1 million to an initiative to increase turnout among Black youth, especially in the 2018 midterm elections, Axios.com reported. Black Lives Rising works directly with Color of Change PAC and Black Futures Lab.

Arisha Hatch, director of Color of Change PAC, said they are avoiding “a transactional engagement with Black voters.” They will focus on Black non-voters and Black irregular voters — meaning voters who voted for President Barack Obama but haven’t felt compelled to vote in midterm elections.

“For too long, Black youth have been denied a seat at the table, but with the rise of young black leaders … a new era of inclusive politics is emerging,” Steyer said in a statement.

Clearly, Steyer knows the key to winning elections is the Black vote. Let’s see if other so-called progressive millionaires and billionaires follow his lead.

