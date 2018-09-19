CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Town Hall Meeting At Historic Bethel AME Church

Leave a comment
Obama And Biden Attend Pre-Election Rally With The Roots In Philadelphia

Source: William Thomas Cain / Getty

Wednesday, September 18 at 7pm, Bethel A.M.E. Church in Baltimore will host a 2018 Gubernatorial Town Hall Conversation.

In attendance will be Democratic Candidate Ben Jealous, who will discussing his platform and taking questions from those in attendance. As this is a non-partisan event, Gov. Larry Hogan was invited to the open forum as well, but declined to give a response as to his attendance.

Bethel A.M.E. is located at 1300 Druid Hill Avenue.

An informed voter is a smart voter.

    

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Town Hall Meeting At Historic Bethel AME Church was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bye, ESPN! Jemele Hill Has A New Job…

Jemele Hill keeps winning.
09.20.18
Dallas Police Chief Claims She Is ‘Prohibited’ From…

It is unclear what laws prohibit Police Chief Renee Hall from firing Amber Guyger.
09.20.18
New Information In Memphis Police Shooting Of Black…

New details in the police shooting of Martavious Banks raises concerns of a possible cover-up.
09.20.18
How An Iowa Supreme Court Decision Could Impact…

Iowa's supreme court heard oral arguments about driving while Black.
09.20.18
Where’s Justice? Stephon Clark’s Family, Sharpton Repeat Call…

No justice, no peace.
09.20.18
Canvassing While Black: Wisconsin Candidate Reported As Being…

Shelia Stubbs is a a 12-year veteran of the Dane County Board of Supervisors.
09.20.18
Kamala Harris Is Calling Out Federal Agencies About…

The fight for fair technology.
09.20.18
From NAACP to Michael Jordan, Here’s How African…

Stepping up during the storm.
09.20.18
High School Principal Refuses To Let Homeless Student…

Jamal Speaks is an 18-year-old student at Ballou-STAY Opportunity Academy.
09.20.18
Amber Guyger’s 911 Call Reveals The Moments After…

Could this be the beginning of the police officer creating her alibi?
09.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close