Wednesday, September 18 at 7pm, Bethel A.M.E. Church in Baltimore will host a 2018 Gubernatorial Town Hall Conversation.

In attendance will be Democratic Candidate Ben Jealous, who will discussing his platform and taking questions from those in attendance. As this is a non-partisan event, Gov. Larry Hogan was invited to the open forum as well, but declined to give a response as to his attendance.

Bethel A.M.E. is located at 1300 Druid Hill Avenue.

An informed voter is a smart voter.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Town Hall Meeting At Historic Bethel AME Church was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: