Struggle Actor Columbus Short Has Warrant Out For His Arrest

This guy...

'The Color Purple' Celebrate Los Angeles Engagement At Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Source: David Livingston / Getty

It wasn’t that long ago that Columbus Short was part of the cast of Scandal and flourishing in Hollywood. Since then, the actor has become Karrine Steffans’ ex, went to jail for putting his hands on a different wife and currently has a warrant out for his arrest. 

The struggle is very real.

Reports TMZ:

The ex-Scandal star failed to appear in court as part of his divorce proceedings with Tanee Short Tuesday … so the judge issued a warrant as it’s the second time Columbus has no-showed in as many months.

The point of the hearing was for a judgment debtor exam where the actor was to be grilled about his finances.

CS is no stranger to legal issues … he was released from jail earlier this year after serving just 34 days of a 1-year sentence for beating his newest wife, Aida.

Get your life together, bruh.

Meanwhile, by the looks of his IG, Columbus swears he’s living his best life.

Photo: Getty

Struggle Actor Columbus Short Has Warrant Out For His Arrest was originally published on hiphopwired.com

