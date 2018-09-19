CLOSE
Charm City
Woodlawn Hotel Fire Leaves Woman In Critical Condition

TOPSHOT-PHILIPPINES-FIRE-HOTEL

Source: TED ALJIBE / Getty

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a hotel in Woodlawn which left a woman in critical condition.

According to WMAR 2, the Baltimore County Fire Department responded to the fire at Days Inn on Whitehead Rd. They found a women in bad shape when they arrived.

She was taken to an area hospital.

Woodlawn Hotel Fire Leaves Woman In Critical Condition was originally published on 92q.com

