Woodlawn Hotel Fire Leaves Woman In Critical Condition

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a hotel in Woodlawn which left a woman in critical condition.
According to WMAR 2, the Baltimore County Fire Department responded to the fire at Days Inn on Whitehead Rd. They found a women in bad shape when they arrived.
She was taken to an area hospital.
