CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Australian Athletes Wore Full-Body Blackface to Impersonate Williams Sisters

Leave a comment

(AP Photo/Crystal Chatham)

An Australian Rules Football (AFL) club had to apologize after three of its players wore full-body blackface to impersonate Venus and Serena Williams, as well as a Kenyan-born AFL player, Aliir Aliir.

The photos were taken last week during “Mad Monday,” a celebratory day that marks the end of the AFL season. According to the Huffington Post, the photos appeared on Facebook on Thursday, and received mixed reactions. Some were outraged and others defended the “costumes.”

The players, who weren’t identified, play for the Penguin Football Club in Tasmania. The club told the Huffington Post in a written statement that officials weren’t aware players “intended to dress in this manner,” adding that the costumes were “unacceptable in this day and age.”

As the Huffington Post reports, while the players have been disciplined and have apologized for the racist costumes, the Penguin Football Club also offered a defense of the players, saying their “actions were never intended to be racist in any way” and “all they meant to do was dress as one of their sporting idols.”

While the term “black face” is highly used in the United States, racism knows no borders.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, there have been high-profile incidents of blackface in the country, but despite an increase in public shaming around the behavior, many Australians still haven’t learned their lesson.

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

6 photos Launch gallery

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Continue reading Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Australian Athletes Wore Full-Body Blackface to Impersonate Williams Sisters was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bye, ESPN! Jemele Hill Has A New Job…

Jemele Hill keeps winning.
09.20.18
Dallas Police Chief Claims She Is ‘Prohibited’ From…

It is unclear what laws prohibit Police Chief Renee Hall from firing Amber Guyger.
09.20.18
New Information In Memphis Police Shooting Of Black…

New details in the police shooting of Martavious Banks raises concerns of a possible cover-up.
09.20.18
How An Iowa Supreme Court Decision Could Impact…

Iowa's supreme court heard oral arguments about driving while Black.
09.20.18
Where’s Justice? Stephon Clark’s Family, Sharpton Repeat Call…

No justice, no peace.
09.20.18
Canvassing While Black: Wisconsin Candidate Reported As Being…

Shelia Stubbs is a a 12-year veteran of the Dane County Board of Supervisors.
09.20.18
Kamala Harris Is Calling Out Federal Agencies About…

The fight for fair technology.
09.20.18
From NAACP to Michael Jordan, Here’s How African…

Stepping up during the storm.
09.20.18
High School Principal Refuses To Let Homeless Student…

Jamal Speaks is an 18-year-old student at Ballou-STAY Opportunity Academy.
09.20.18
Amber Guyger’s 911 Call Reveals The Moments After…

Could this be the beginning of the police officer creating her alibi?
09.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close