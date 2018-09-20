Black Moms Matter: Would You Do What’s Right?

TJMS: If You Missed It
| 09.20.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

If your child found a bag with a large amount of cash in it what would you do? Of course the “right thing to do” would be to turn it in; but if Sherri’s son found “red Mercedes money” on the street she wouldn’t be able to just hand it over. Sherri would tell him to tell people the money was left to him by his uncle before he passed. What would you do?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Black Moms Matter: Would You Do What’s Right? was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bye, ESPN! Jemele Hill Has A New Job…

Jemele Hill keeps winning.
09.20.18
Dallas Police Chief Claims She Is ‘Prohibited’ From…

It is unclear what laws prohibit Police Chief Renee Hall from firing Amber Guyger.
09.20.18
New Information In Memphis Police Shooting Of Black…

New details in the police shooting of Martavious Banks raises concerns of a possible cover-up.
09.20.18
How An Iowa Supreme Court Decision Could Impact…

Iowa's supreme court heard oral arguments about driving while Black.
09.20.18
Where’s Justice? Stephon Clark’s Family, Sharpton Repeat Call…

No justice, no peace.
09.20.18
Canvassing While Black: Wisconsin Candidate Reported As Being…

Shelia Stubbs is a a 12-year veteran of the Dane County Board of Supervisors.
09.20.18
Kamala Harris Is Calling Out Federal Agencies About…

The fight for fair technology.
09.20.18
From NAACP to Michael Jordan, Here’s How African…

Stepping up during the storm.
09.20.18
High School Principal Refuses To Let Homeless Student…

Jamal Speaks is an 18-year-old student at Ballou-STAY Opportunity Academy.
09.20.18
Amber Guyger’s 911 Call Reveals The Moments After…

Could this be the beginning of the police officer creating her alibi?
09.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close