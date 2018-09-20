CLOSE
Charm City
Shooting Reported In Harford County, Maryland With Multiple Victims

Harford County Police have confirmed that multiple people have been shot in Harford County in Maryland Thursday morning. The FBI and ATF are also involved in the shooting investigation.

The shooting happened on Spesutia Road and Perryman Road, and the incident is reportedly still “active.”

 

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan spoke on Twitter about the event.

 

We will have more on this as it develops

Source: CBS Baltimore

