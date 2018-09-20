CLOSE
Snoop Dogg Says F*ck Donald Trump, His Supporters & Kanye West

Snoop Doggy Dogg wants all the smoke with any and every Trumpian regardless of the culture.

Source: AUSTIN, TX – AUGUST 21: Rapper Snoop Dogg performs onstage during ‘The High Road Tour’ at Austin360 Amphitheater on August 21, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

A few months ago Snoop Doggy Dogg called out Kanye West for his Trump supporting ways and it seems like The Doggfather’s destain for Yeezus and Trumpians overall has only grown since then.

During an interview on SJ Suss One’s SiriusXM show, Snoop called out Donald Trump for racially dividing the country and emboldening racists all across the board saying, “If you like that n*gga you muthaf*ckin racist. F*ck you and f*ck him. Now what? Draw the lines, he drew the line… before him there were no lines. Everybody was everybody. We respected everything. We didn’t trip. But n*gga, when you drew the line and pointed muthaf*ckas out and started singling them – f*ck y’all then, n*gga! You and them!”

He then reminded everyone that Yeezy is an avid Trump supporter saying, “Kanye, too. Don’t forget about him too. F*ck you too… Throw him in the bag too cause he right with them muthaf*ckas.”

Look to your elders, children. They know what they speak of… for the most part.

Snoop Dogg Says F*ck Donald Trump, His Supporters & Kanye West was originally published on hiphopwired.com

