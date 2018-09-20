CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Jordan Peele Hosting, Narrating ‘The Twilight Zone’ Reboot

Mr. Peele is on an epic win streak.

Leave a comment
Tracy Morgan Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty

Get Out was like an intense episode of The Twilight Zone in film form, so this move makes absolute sense. Today (Sept. 20), the aforementioned film’s director, Jordan Peele, was announced as the host of the forthcoming reboot of the classic series.

Oh yeah, Peele will also be executive producing.

Variety reports that Peele is producing the anthology series with CBS Television Studios and Simon Kinberg for CBS All Access.

“The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling’s mission,” Peele told Variety previously, referring to TWZ’s OG creator Rod Serling. “If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow ‘Twilight Zone’ fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it’s a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society.”

Peele is hella busy. Besides The Twilight Zone, other projects he’s attached to include a sci-fi anthology on YouTube called ‘Weird City’ and a Nazi hunting drama on Amazon.

Bags, secured.

Also, let’s not forget when Forest Whitaker was the host of a previous The Twilight Zone revival back in 2002. Yes, that is Method Man in the episode below.

Photo: WENN.com

 

Jordan Peele Hosting, Narrating ‘The Twilight Zone’ Reboot was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dallas Police Chief Is Still Defending Why Amber…

An attorney says Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall, "Doesn't make any sense legally."
09.21.18
Ron DeSantis Distances Himself From Racist Donor But…

Rep. Ron DeSantis distanced himself from his racist donor but not the donor's money.
09.21.18
Video Shows Demonstrators Supporting Activist Arrested After Filming…

A packed protest.
09.21.18
Campaigning While Black Too Often Involves Police Encounters

Sheila Stubbs was campaigning when police received a call about a suspected drug deal.
09.21.18
Heartbreaking: Family Waits For Answers In Black Navy…

Andrea Washington, a mother of three, was found dead on Monday.
09.21.18
Domestic Abuse Allegation Won’t Go Away As Keith…

Ellison’s ex-girlfriend posted a medical document she claims supports her allegation.
09.21.18
Bye, ESPN! Jemele Hill Has A New Job…

Jemele Hill keeps winning.
09.20.18
Dallas Police Chief Claims She Is ‘Prohibited’ From…

It is unclear what laws prohibit Police Chief Renee Hall from firing Amber Guyger.
09.20.18
New Information In Memphis Police Shooting Of Black…

New details in the police shooting of Martavious Banks raises concerns of a possible cover-up.
09.20.18
How An Iowa Supreme Court Decision Could Impact…

Iowa's supreme court heard oral arguments about driving while Black.
09.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close