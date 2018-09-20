The Maryland Department Of Health said that Baltimore alone has made Maryland one of the worst states in the country for STD’s. They said that Baltimore City has affected the entire state with the numbers cases per 100,000 people. www.marylandandourcommunitynow.com

Across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has noticed a significant uptick in STD infections, both as a raw number and as a percentage of the population. While it is too early to deduce the reason for this nationwide increase, previous studies have noticed that cities and states that are home to military bases tend to see above-average sexually transmitted disease infection rates. In Virginia, the highest concentration of STD contractions occur in and around Norfolk, which is home to not just a major Naval base, but also an Air Force base nearby as well.

Maryland Officials Say STD’s At Record Levels In Baltimore City was originally published on 92q.com

