DL’s GED Section: Trump’s Associates Aren’t Good People

| 09.20.18
Orrin Hatch, United States Senator for Utah, came to Brett Kavanaugh’s defense. But, DL isn’t buying it. Hatch said that he knows Kavanaugh and he is a “man of integrity.” He said the same thing about Clarence Thomas when he was accused of sexual assault 35 years ago. But it’s no surprise to D.L., because Trump has a thing about keeping bad associates close himself. Here’s more of what disgusts D.L. in the latest GED Section.

