American Idol winner and current The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson now has her own talk show.

According to Variety, NBC Owned Television Station Group has picked up “The Kelly Clarkson Show” from NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution, and Clarkson will host. Clarkson also shared that her touring band will be her house band on the show.

The show will air as the lead-in to daytime anchor Ellen. Previously, that time period that had been occupied by a Steve Harvey for seven seasons with his talk show, Steve.

“We are very excited to have Kelly Clarkson on our air next fall,” said Valari Staab, president, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, in a statement Wednesday. “She’s genuine, warm, fun and interacts with her fans in a meaningful way. Throughout her career people of all ages and backgrounds have related to her openness, honesty and curiosity. She will be the perfect companion to ‘Ellen,’ providing an afternoon of great television.”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is scheduled to premiere in the fall of 2019.

Kelly Clarkson’s Daytime TV Talk Show Is Coming To NBC In 2019 was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Magic 95.9: