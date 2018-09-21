Damon Thinks ‘Comedians Should Be Able To Take A Joke’

TJMS: If You Missed It
| 09.21.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Comics are supposed to be able to not only tell jokes, but also take jokes! Damon doesn’t understand why there are “comedy beefs,” comedy is the “happy business.” Do not get into the comedy business if you can’t laugh at yourself! Because if you’re a comic you will be the butt of the joke at some point, just laugh! Beef is for rappers not comics!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Damon Thinks ‘Comedians Should Be Able To Take A Joke’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Heartbreaking: Botham Jean Avoided Police And Once Said,…

The 26-year-old was shot and killed by Amber Guyger 15 days ago.
09.22.18
I Wore Shorts For The First Time In…

It’s been my summer of body liberation, where I’ve decided I’m not hiding parts of my body that I don’t…
09.22.18
Toadstool Trump Attacks Brett Kavanough’s Accuser On Twitter

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford
09.22.18
Who Needs The NFL? Colin Kaepernick Will Receive…

Colin keeps winning.
09.22.18
Former NBA Player And Fellow Georgetown Prep Alum…

Roy Hibbert's tweet could be construed as an effort to discredit claims of sex assault against Brett Kavanaugh.
09.22.18
Black Hurricane Florence Survivors Say They’re Being Ignored…

The response to Hurricane Florence survivors in one of North Carolina's worst-hit towns has reportedly ignored the Black community there.
09.22.18
Sigh….The New York Times Gets Dragged To Hell…

Listen...we do not all look alike!
09.22.18
Southwest Airlines Is Racist And Segregates It’s Workers,…

Jamal Parker is fighting back.
09.22.18
Dallas Police Chief Is Still Defending Why Amber…

An attorney says Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall, "Doesn't make any sense legally."
09.21.18
Ron DeSantis Distances Himself From Racist Donor But…

Rep. Ron DeSantis distanced himself from his racist donor but not the donor's money.
09.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close