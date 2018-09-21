Gospel Singer Jonathan Nelson Has Just Released His New Album “Declarations.” He Breaks Down The Single “I Agree” Talks Proverbs & His Brother, Fellow Gospel Singer Jason Nelson In “Voices”
RELATED: Voices: Koryn Hawthrone Is Unstoppable
RELATED: Voices: Just Listen To Lexi
In Memoriam: Celebrity Deaths In 2018
16 photos Launch gallery
1. Edwin Hawkins
Source:Getty
1 of 16
2. Reg. E Cathey
Source:Getty
2 of 16
3. Dennis Edwards
Source:Getty
3 of 16
4. John Mahoney
Source:Getty
4 of 16
5. Keith Jackson
Source:Getty
5 of 16
6. Jerry Van Dyke
Source:Getty
6 of 16
7. Lovebug starski
Source:Getty
7 of 16
8. Craig Mack
Source:Getty
8 of 16
9. Aretha Franklin
Source:CS
9 of 16
10. Joe Jackson
Source:Getty
10 of 16
11. Anthony Bourdain
Source:WENN
11 of 16
12. Yvonne Staples
Source:Getty
12 of 16
13. R. Lee Ermey
Source:Getty
13 of 16
14. Harry Anderson
Source:Getty
14 of 16
15. XXXTentacion
Source:Getty
15 of 16
16. Burt Reynolds
Source:WENN
16 of 16
Gospel Singer Jonathan Nelson Gives His Declarations & Breaks Down “I Agree” In Voices was originally published on praisedc.com