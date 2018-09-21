Gospel Singer Jonathan Nelson Has Just Released His New Album “Declarations.” He Breaks Down The Single “I Agree” Talks Proverbs & His Brother, Fellow Gospel Singer Jason Nelson In “Voices”

RELATED: Voices: Koryn Hawthrone Is Unstoppable

RELATED: Voices: Just Listen To Lexi

Gospel Singer Jonathan Nelson Gives His Declarations & Breaks Down “I Agree” In Voices was originally published on praisedc.com