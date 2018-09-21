CLOSE
Welp! ‘Love and Hip Hop’ Star Tommie Lee Sentenced To 48 Hours In Jail For DUI

The reality star recently pleaded guilty for driving under the influence back in 2016.

Def Jam Recordings And Jeezy Post BET Hip Hop Awards Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

“Love & Hip-Hop’s” Tommie Lee is going to jail…but don’t worry it won’t be for long. The VH1 reality star recently pleaded guilty to a 2016 DUI and will serve a mere 2 days in prison as part of her deal.

According to TMZ, on Monday (Sept. 17), Tommie pleaded guilty to one count of DUI and one count of driving without headlights on. In addition, the 34-year-old will also have to complete 40 hours of community service and undergo an alcohol and drug evaluation treatment.

She will also be on probation for a year.

Here’s the video of Georgia State Patrol pulling her over in 2016.

It’s not a secret that the “Imma Get It” rapper has struggled with alcohol over the years.

During the 7th season of “LHHATL,” Tommie explained to a substance abuse expert that “alcoholism runs deep” in her family and that booze helps her “cope with a lot of things going on” in her life.

“I don’t really have support. To deal with the thoughts of my mom, not liking me, hating me and the stress that I’m going through with my brothers and sisters like how big my heart is and open to everybody– they don’t feel the same way about me so that kinda like hurts,” Lee said.

We really hope Tommie can get the help that she needs!

