Sigh….The New York Times Gets Dragged To Hell For Confusing Angela Bassett For Omarosa

Man…not all Black women look alike, but that didn’t stop the “New York Times” from confusing folks.

After Monday night’s broadcast of the Emmys, the Times published a faulty article of the winners, losers, presenters, and more. In the write-up, the writer for some reason, mistook the queen Angela Bassett for former staunch President Trump supporter, Omarosa Manigault Stallworth.

Which let us be clear: The fired White House staffer was never even at the Emmy awards. But we digress.

Take a look at the blasphemy the took to PRINT:

oh my god the New York Times mixed up Angela Bassett with Omarosa pic.twitter.com/jLoePOqADy — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) September 18, 2018

re the @nytimes confusing Angela Bassett for Omarosa: pic.twitter.com/AD21ALseIu — Garrett Schlichte (@gschlichte) September 18, 2018

NYTimes thought Angela Bassett was Omarosa… pic.twitter.com/cfB1lLD12i — Monica Rambeau (@tishalane16) September 19, 2018

My reaction to seeing the @nytimes label Angela Bassett as Omarosa in a photo (in the print edition!!) from the #Emmys. pic.twitter.com/jgArUAYRhN — Jamie (@jlew8) September 18, 2018

wow the new york times thinks angela bassett is omarosa…i’m just 😒 pic.twitter.com/KSlHWGTTRf — jade(d) (@songsaboutjade) September 18, 2018

YO ATL! We’ve all witnessed a case of mistaken identity before but how does someone confuse Angela Bassett and Omarosa? Find out at 7 pm on @Fox5Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/zRLZMbMA2Q — Dish Nation (@DishNation) September 19, 2018

Can you tell the difference between Angela Bassett and Omarosa? The New York Times apparently could not https://t.co/TFBLIvO8ak pic.twitter.com/gwxx7kS4fm — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 18, 2018

Say what now?! In an early version of Tuesday’s New York Times print publication, the respected newspaper wrongly identified Queen Mother, Angela Bassett as former Trump advisor, Omarosa Manigault-Newman. Black Twitter was appalled! https://t.co/FcesSZK9sF pic.twitter.com/OJSozaxYdU — EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONYMag) September 19, 2018

Really, The New York Times…?

If they had no one who could tell the difference between the two, then they really, really need to step up diversity in their newsroom…. https://t.co/gGK2RHCcRc — Jannette J. Witmyer (@jjwitwriter) September 18, 2018

Thankfully, the Times apologized for the serious mix-up:

We regret running an incorrect caption from a photo wire service in some early print editions. We will issue a correction in tomorrow's paper.https://t.co/fEezxxXo0M — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) September 18, 2018

While the coveted newspaper tried to make amends, this faux-pas is way too much. This is why we need more Black journalists working at that newspaper.

Word.

