Sigh….The New York Times Gets Dragged To Hell For Confusing Angela Bassett For Omarosa

Listen...we do not all look alike!

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

Man…not all Black women look alike, but that didn’t stop the “New York Times” from confusing folks.

After Monday night’s broadcast of the Emmys, the Times published a faulty article of the winners, losers, presenters, and more. In the write-up, the writer for some reason, mistook the queen Angela Bassett for former staunch President Trump supporter, Omarosa Manigault Stallworth.

Which let us be clear: The fired White House staffer was never even at the Emmy awards. But we digress.

Take a look at the blasphemy the took to PRINT:

Of course folks on Twitter had words:

Thankfully, the Times apologized for the serious mix-up:

While the coveted newspaper tried to make amends, this faux-pas is way too much. This is why we need more Black journalists working at that newspaper.

Word.

