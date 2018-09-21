Sigh….The New York Times Gets Dragged To Hell For Confusing Angela Bassett For Omarosa

Man…not all Black women look alike, but that didn’t stop the “New York Times” from confusing folks.
After Monday night’s broadcast of the Emmys, the Times published a faulty article of the winners, losers, presenters, and more. In the write-up, the writer for some reason, mistook the queen Angela Bassett for former staunch President Trump supporter, Omarosa Manigault Stallworth.
Which let us be clear: The fired White House staffer was never even at the Emmy awards. But we digress.
Take a look at the blasphemy the took to PRINT:
Of course folks on Twitter had words:
Thankfully, the Times apologized for the serious mix-up:
While the coveted newspaper tried to make amends, this faux-pas is way too much. This is why we need more Black journalists working at that newspaper.
Word.
