CLOSE
National
Home > National

Black Hurricane Florence Survivors Say They’re Being Ignored After Historic Flooding In Wilmington

The outcry from African-Americans in the aftermath of a natural disaster has become all too familiar, and Hurricane Florence was no different.

Leave a comment

The response to Hurricane Florence survivors living in one of North Carolina’s worst-hit towns has largely ignored the Black community there, local residents said one week after the deadly storm left devastating flooding and widespread power outages. At least 31 of the more than 40 people killed by Hurricane Florence died in North Carolina, leaving Gov. Roy Cooper to declare it was “like nothing we have ever seen.”

But the outcry from Black residents in the aftermath of a natural disaster is familiar, and this latest instance was no different, according to a report published in the Guardian on Thursday. There was reportedly a severe lack of resources — groceries, electricity, gas, for starters — in a largely Black neighborhood in the town of Wilmington, where residents in white neighborhoods have had their power restored and live near restaurants and other amenities.

Shacory Blanks, who lives in a mostly Black neighborhood in Wilmington’s Northside, told the Guardian she still didn’t have electricity to even charge her phone, let alone cook a meal (if she had access to fresh food, that is).

“I think [emergency officials are] going crazy or delusional because the easiest thing to get right now is drugs,” Banks said. “Everybody is smoking and drinking, but there’s no food being put in their body to balance them.”

It was no wonder there were reports of Black people “looting,” which could be seen as more of a desperate attempt for food to sustain residents in an area that didn’t make any resources available to them than a criminal act.

Another Northside resident told the Guardian that they were victims of racist circumstances that have helped to force him and his neighbors into survival mode.

“They don’t want you to come up. Look at where you at right now. All the white people around us got power. We got none,” Joseph Cobbs said. “No one comes to help us. So we help ourselves.”

As with most hurricanes, people living in low-income communities are hit the hardest. Most cannot afford to evacuate before storms hit and do not have the money to stock up on basic necessities like food, water and fuel, especially when stores practice price gouging.

SEE ALSO:

New Jersey Sheriff Apologizes After Being Caught Making Racist Remarks But Refuses To Resign

Dallas Police Chief Is Still Defending Why Amber Guyger Isn’t Fired And Makes Even Less Sense

Hurricane Florence Flooding and Destruction In North Carolina

Devastating Photos And Videos Of Hurricane Florence

11 photos Launch gallery

Devastating Photos And Videos Of Hurricane Florence

Continue reading Devastating Photos And Videos Of Hurricane Florence

Devastating Photos And Videos Of Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas, causing complete devastation. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said the hurricane is an “uninvited brute” and “The fact is this storm is deadly and we know we are days away from an ending." Sadly, seven people have been reported dead. See Also: This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance According to KKTV, Florence hit landfall as a Category 1 hurricane "at Wrightsville Beach, a few miles east of Wilmington and not far from the South Carolina line. By Saturday morning, top sustained winds weakened to 50 mph as it moved farther inland, heading west, at 2 mph. Its center was located about 35 miles west of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina." Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this hurricane. See devastating photos and videos of Hurricane Florence.

Black Hurricane Florence Survivors Say They’re Being Ignored After Historic Flooding In Wilmington was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Heartbreaking: Botham Jean Avoided Police And Once Said,…

The 26-year-old was shot and killed by Amber Guyger 15 days ago.
09.22.18
I Wore Shorts For The First Time In…

It’s been my summer of body liberation, where I’ve decided I’m not hiding parts of my body that I don’t…
09.22.18
Toadstool Trump Attacks Brett Kavanough’s Accuser On Twitter

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford
09.22.18
Who Needs The NFL? Colin Kaepernick Will Receive…

Colin keeps winning.
09.22.18
Former NBA Player And Fellow Georgetown Prep Alum…

Roy Hibbert's tweet could be construed as an effort to discredit claims of sex assault against Brett Kavanaugh.
09.22.18
Black Hurricane Florence Survivors Say They’re Being Ignored…

The response to Hurricane Florence survivors in one of North Carolina's worst-hit towns has reportedly ignored the Black community there.
09.22.18
Sigh….The New York Times Gets Dragged To Hell…

Listen...we do not all look alike!
09.22.18
Southwest Airlines Is Racist And Segregates It’s Workers,…

Jamal Parker is fighting back.
09.22.18
Dallas Police Chief Is Still Defending Why Amber…

An attorney says Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall, "Doesn't make any sense legally."
09.21.18
Ron DeSantis Distances Himself From Racist Donor But…

Rep. Ron DeSantis distanced himself from his racist donor but not the donor's money.
09.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close