J. Cole’s Dreamville Foundation Launches Hurricane Relief Fund

Imagine Justice

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

J. Cole’s Dreamville Foundation is launching a hurricane relief fund in his Fayetteville, North Carolina hometown following the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. 

“The Dreamville Foundation is looking to lend a helping hand to the community, children, and families affected by Hurricane Florence,” the foundation announced in a statement. “There will be hot food stations placed throughout the city, temporary housing options for families, and stocking of food pantries/shelters, as well as supporting other local non profits who help provide services for the people in Fayetteville.”

The Fayatteville Observer reported that a week later, the city is still recovering. 

Cape Fear River started receding after rising almost 27 feet above flood stage, authorities lifted the evacuation order for hundreds of residents near the river last week, and even though a few bridges and roads remain closed, some businesses and offices are reopening. 

Donations to The Dreamville Foundation’s relief efforts can be made here.

J. Cole’s Dreamville Foundation Launches Hurricane Relief Fund was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

