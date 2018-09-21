CLOSE
National
Heartbreaking: Botham Jean Avoided Police And Once Said, ‘Mom, I Don’t Want To Be Stopped’

The 26-year-old was shot and killed by Amber Guyger 15 days ago.

It has been 15 days since 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean was killed by officer Amber Guyger in his Dallas, Texas home. Unfortunately, there are more questions than answer and as more details are coming out about Jean, it is further proof that even when someone takes all the necessary precautions, that does not stop Black men and women from being killed by police.

Allison Jean, Botham’s mother, spoke to the New York Times and said she once asked her son why he always dressed up. Jean said,  “Mom, I don’t want to be stopped. I don’t want for them to think I’m somebody I’m not.” Sadly, Jean would be killed at 10 p.m. in his apartment.

Allison Jean also said she never thought about race until her son was killed, “We are predominantly Black in St. Lucia. I never had to face any racial issues.” She also said that she believe Guyger is lying and claiming she saw a “large silhouette” was her trying to convince people that race was not  involved.

Guyger was arrested and charged with manslaughter on Sept. 9, more than two days after she killed Jean. After only a few hours in custody, she was released on a bond of $300,000. After five search warrants, her apartment was never searched and she reportedly moved out of the complex the weekend she killed Jean.

See the video below of Botham Jean singing. Rest in power.

Heartbreaking: Botham Jean Avoided Police And Once Said, 'Mom, I Don't Want To Be Stopped' was originally published on newsone.com

