Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA Teams Up With White Castle For Its Vegan Slider

According to those who have tried the Impossible Burger sandwich from the longstanding fast food chain, it checks off the tasty mark.

RZA: Live From The 36th Chamber Of Shaolin

For nearly 100 years, White Castle has been one of those fast food chains that people either love, hate, or tolerate when it’s time to feed the munchies. Wu-Tang Clan’s The RZA has teamed up with White Castle to promote its veggie burger slider in a most unique way, continuing a long-running partnership of sorts between the brands.

Veg News reports:

White Castle shared a promotional video on Instagram, wherein Wu-Tang member and longtime vegan RZA directed followers to a hotline set up to promote the Impossible Slider. “Peace. My name is RZA9000, formerly known as the RZA. I have uploaded my consciousness into a supreme data system and now I possess the knowledge infinite,” the disembodied voice of RZA says in the video.

“Together with the Wu-Tang Clan, we will slide through space, seek wisdom, and expand the parameters of the mind. If you are an Earthling and you need answers, call 1-833-4-SLIDER.” The phone number connects to a recorded message, wherein RZA urges callers to leave a “question about existence” that may be used as part of the campaign, ending the recording with a cryptic statement. “All will be revealed. Wu-Tang in space, eating vegan Impossible Sliders—October 1.”

Back in April, Ghostface Killa and Cappadonna rocked a set at a Brooklyn White Castle to promote the launch of the Impossible Slider, and a look on some Wu-Tang members’ social media pages show and prove that the might WTC is down with the mighty WC.

According to most accounts, the Impossible Slider is selling well and will eventually be made available via all its chains nationwide.

