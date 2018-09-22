Bill Cosby Might Be In Prison On Monday

On Monday, Bill Cosby will be sentenced for his conviction on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging Andrea Constand before he sexually assaulted her at his Philadelphia home in 2004. The legendary comedian might be headed to prison that same day.

After he was found guilty in April, prosecutors asked for Cosby to be incarcerated immediately, but the judge released him on $1 million bail and ordered him to stay his home until the sentencing. Now, according to TMZ, “Authorities connected to the case tell TMZ … prosecutors will push for the disgraced comedian/felon to be immediately hauled off to prison once the judge sentences him Monday AM.”

Cosby will be sentenced at Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas and the 81-year-old is facing 30 years in prison. Over several decades, he has been accused of assaulting over 60 women. Constand and at least five other accusers will be at the sentencing but they will not be able to testify. According to NBC News, “Cosby’s lawyers opposed the request for additional accusers to testify at the sentencing hearing. Judge O’Neill agreed, writing in his order that in an ‘exhaustive review’ of state case law he found nothing allowing him to consider ‘uncharged conduct” at the sentencing.”

Cosby’s legal team is appealing the verdict and if he is allowed to be released while fighting for an appeal, he will more than likely never be in prison.

