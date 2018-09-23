CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

J. Cole’s Dreamville Foundation Raising Funds For Hurricane Florence Victims

Jermaine is here to help.

Leave a comment

Source: NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 01: American hip-hop artist J. Cole performs at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 1, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

J. Cole continues to service the underserved. The Dreamville rapper’s organization has announced their relief efforts for areas that were destroyed by Hurricane Florence.

As one of the hardest hit towns by the natural disaster, the K.O.D. rapper has turned his sights to his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina. The Cumberland County destination is still in shambles leaving hundreds to live in shelters. Reports estimate that Florence did more destruction there than Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Complex has confirmed that Cole’s Dreamville Foundation is providing recovery for those in need.

In a Twitter post the non-profit made their plans known for the city. “NC has a special place in our hearts. The impact of Hurricane Florence has displaced families and caused unprecedented damage to Fayetteville. The Dreamville fdn. Is asking for help + share this so we can spread awareness to help the people of Fayetteville”.

With each monetary donation Dreamville plans to help with placement of “hot food stations placed throughout the city, temporary housing options for families, and stocking of food pantries/shelters.” Additionally they will assist other local organizations with the intent of helping the surrounding areas.

You can learn more about the recovery efforts and donate here.

Photo: WENN.com

J. Cole’s Dreamville Foundation Raising Funds For Hurricane Florence Victims was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pennsylvania Candidate For Governor Defends His White Supremacist…

Trump-back candidate Scott Wagner refused to apologize for using coded racist language.
09.24.18
Here’s What Polls Are Showing About Black Candidates…

Recent polls reveal how Black candidates are doing a few key races.
09.24.18
Clubbing While Black: Bar’s Ban Of Do-Rags And…

A Rochester, New York bar is the latest night spot to be accused of having a racist dress code.
09.24.18
What We Know About New Search Warrants For…

Investigators filed warrants to obtain surveillance video from houses across the street from the apartment complex where Botham Jean and…
09.24.18
Ben Carson Links Brett Kavanough’s Accuser To A…

This is far from Christ-like.
09.23.18
Bill Cosby Might Be In Prison On Monday

The 81-year-old may spend the rest of his life behind bars.
09.23.18
Thug Who Flashed Gun At Florida A&M Students…

Don Crandall Jr. tried to intimidate four Black students.
09.23.18
My Elementary School Was Named After A Racist.…

I walked up to the front of the school, looked up, saw the sign for Obama’s name. And I fought…
09.23.18
Heartbreaking: Botham Jean Avoided Police And Once Said,…

The 26-year-old was shot and killed by Amber Guyger 15 days ago.
09.22.18
I Wore Shorts For The First Time In…

It’s been my summer of body liberation, where I’ve decided I’m not hiding parts of my body that I don’t…
09.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close