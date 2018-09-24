CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Little Known Black History Fact: Cardiss Collins

Leave a comment

The late Cardiss Collins did not choose a life in politics, but tragedy thrust her into the role in the early ’70’s. As a result, Collins became the first Black woman to represent the Midwest in the U.S. Congress.

Collins was born on this day in 1931 in St. Louis, Mo. Her family relocated to Detroit when she turned 10. Collins then attended Northwestern University in Illinois, and worked for the city of Chicago as a revenue auditor for the Illinois State Department of Revenue.

Collins’ husband, U.S. Congressman George Collins, was appointed to office after the sudden death of Congressman Daniel Ronan in 1970. He served until his untimely death in December 1972 when a plane Congressman Collins was riding on crashed near Midway Airport in Chicago.

The Democratic Party swiftly sought out Mrs. Collins to fill the vacant seat. Initially, she was reluctant. The couple had a 13-year-old son at the time and, in her own words, she was also shy and didn’t seek the spotlight. But after running a brief campaign, she won both the Democratic Party primary and the general election handily.

Her first few years in Congress was rocky but she blossomed in the role, championing women’s health and welfare issues. She ultimately became chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Collins also made history by becoming the first Black person and the first woman to become Whip-At-Large for the Democratic Party. She served the people of Illinois for 25 years in the seat until stepping down in 1997. For many years, Collins was the only Black woman serving in Congress.

Collins died in Alexandria, Virginia in 2013 at the age of 81.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

Little Known Black History Fact: Cardiss Collins was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pennsylvania Candidate For Governor Defends His White Supremacist…

Trump-back candidate Scott Wagner refused to apologize for using coded racist language.
09.24.18
Here’s What Polls Are Showing About Black Candidates…

Recent polls reveal how Black candidates are doing a few key races.
09.24.18
Clubbing While Black: Bar’s Ban Of Do-Rags And…

A Rochester, New York bar is the latest night spot to be accused of having a racist dress code.
09.24.18
What We Know About New Search Warrants For…

Investigators filed warrants to obtain surveillance video from houses across the street from the apartment complex where Botham Jean and…
09.24.18
Ben Carson Links Brett Kavanough’s Accuser To A…

This is far from Christ-like.
09.23.18
Bill Cosby Might Be In Prison On Monday

The 81-year-old may spend the rest of his life behind bars.
09.23.18
Thug Who Flashed Gun At Florida A&M Students…

Don Crandall Jr. tried to intimidate four Black students.
09.23.18
My Elementary School Was Named After A Racist.…

I walked up to the front of the school, looked up, saw the sign for Obama’s name. And I fought…
09.23.18
Heartbreaking: Botham Jean Avoided Police And Once Said,…

The 26-year-old was shot and killed by Amber Guyger 15 days ago.
09.22.18
I Wore Shorts For The First Time In…

It’s been my summer of body liberation, where I’ve decided I’m not hiding parts of my body that I don’t…
09.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close