Huggy says today is National Believe Survivors Day. There will be a 1:00 PM walk out to show support for Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers and anyone else who has been a victim of sexual assault. But, if you’re at lunch please pay your bill before you walk out. But other than that, at 1:00 PM stop what you’re doing and walk out.
Huggy Lowdown: It’s National Believe Survivors Day was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com