Delta Employee Calls Police On Black Woman For Asking To Speak To A Manager [Video]

Arlene, who reportedly asked that she be identified only by her first name, told Yahoo Lifestyle that she was traveling on a Delta flight from Kentucky to Boston and discovered upon arriving at Boston’s Logan International Airport, that her bag was badly damaged. So she went to the Delta Service desk to file a baggage claim.

“I was told that damage happens to suitcases, which I understand, but I wanted to report it anyway,” Arlene told Yahoo Lifestyle. “But it didn’t seem like anyone was taking me seriously.”

Arlene told Yahoo that the manager filled out her claim but left before she could get his name. When Arlene requested the manager to return or to get his name from a customer service agent, identified as Teddra, Teddra refused.

She captured the incident on cellphone video and Teddra can be heard saying that she cannot give out the names of employees other than herself.

“He’s not going to be able to come back down here,” Teddra told Arlene, who responded, “But I need his name for my claim.”

The situation between the women escalates when Teddra realized she was being filmed. Teddra then picked up the phone to call the police.

“Hey Frank, it’s Teddra. Can I have the state police in baggage, please?” she said into the phone. “I have a lady who is in my face recording me and won’t leave the office.”

Arlene, who left the counter at that point, said she followed up with Delta four different times and did not receive more than a tweet apologizing for the incident.

“I am so very sorry to hear that this happened to you. Rude behavior of any kind isn’t tolerated by our employees, no matter who they are. I will definitely forward your feedback over to the appropriate desk for further review,” the tweet read.

“I do feel like the situation was racial,” Arlene told Yahoo Lifestyle. “If a white person calls the police on a black person, it can end badly. If I were white, she may not have called.”

Delta Air Lines did not confirm if the employee was still working for the airliner.

