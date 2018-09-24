Report Finds UMD Culpable In Jordan McNair’s Death

An independent investigation has found the University of Maryland culpable in the death of Terrapins football player Jordan McNair.

McNair, 19, collapsed after a workout and was hospitalized May 29 after a team workout. He died June 13.

The University System of Maryland Board of Regents released on this past Friday the independent evaluation of procedures and protocols related to McNair’s death was completed by Dr. Rod Walters, a former college athletic trainer and sports medicine consultant. Walters stated that “there was a failure to identify symptoms and aggressively treat it”.

The report determined that trainers at the scene did not follow proper procedures after McNair collapsed on the field. It found that an hour and 39 minutes passed between the time McNair collapsed and the ambulance left from the campus. It also found trainers used inadequate cooling devices, like towels and ice packs, rather than a cold water immersion.

The report also found “this was an atypical presentation of symptoms.” However, inadequate equipment was used to try to cool McNair down. A list of changes are being implemented in light of this incident, including additional onsite cooling stations and an increased number of doctors and training at both practices and games. The school said it is also increasing the number and length of recovery breaks.

The findings will be presented to an independent commission.

McNair’s parents have expressed that there is possibility that they will bring a suit against the school.

