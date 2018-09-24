A Little Justice: Officer Amber Guyger Fired For Killing Dallas Man In Apartment [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger has just been fired for killing Botham Jean on September 6, 2018. Guyger’s toxicology report has not been released yet to the public, which would reveal if she was under the influence at the time when she fired her weapon at the 26-year-old in his apartment. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

RELATED: Heartbreaking: Botham Jean Avoided Police And Once Said, ‘Mom, I Don’t Want To Be Stopped’

#BREAKING – The police officer who shot and killed her neighbor, was summoned to Dallas Police Department headquarters today and fired. #AmberGuyger #BothamJean https://t.co/3fw3C7IP55 — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) September 24, 2018

RELATED: Dallas Police Officer “Accidentally” Kills 26-Year-Old In Southside Flats Apartments, Wrong Unit [VIDEO]

RELATED: Dallas Police Officers Used Pepper Balls To Silence Peaceful Protesters [VIDEO]

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

