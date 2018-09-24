CLOSE
BET To Produce New ‘Boomerang’ Series With Halle Berry, Lena Waithe

A Boomerang series is coming to BET

Eddie Murphy gave the world a classic 26 years ago with Boomerang and now BET is bringing it back! Well, sort of.

Lena Waithe and Halle Berry are set to produce an upcoming series titled Boomerang based on the hit 1992 romantic comedy and no it’s not a reboot, it’s a sequel. The news was reported by Shadow & Act.

Here’s the synopsis: The series will follow the lives of Jacqueline Boyer’s (Givens) son and Marcus (Murphy) and Angela Graham’s (Berry) daughter as they attempt to step out of their parents’ shadows and make a legacy of their own.

“I’m thrilled to team up with Lena on this project as she is without a doubt a leading voice of her generation and a trail blazer in her own right,” Berry said in a statement Monday. “I’m truly excited to be a part of bringing this iconic and beloved film to the small screen.”

Waithe added, “This is less of a reboot and more of a continuation of the original story. There’s no point in trying to remake a classic. It can’t be done. So we want to create something fresh that speaks to a new generation. We hope people will come to the show with an open mind and ready to embrace the new world we’ve created!”

“Partnering an icon such as Halle with a disruptor like Lena is a perfect blend for the creation of a project that tells a classic tale in a relevant voice. This partnership demonstrates BET’s commitment to the continued elevation of the brand, collective creativity and authentic storytelling,” BET Networks president Scott Mills said.

Are you feeling the news?

