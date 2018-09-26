CLOSE
King Tutt's Daddy Diaries: Endure And Embrace Your Family "1sts"

Daddy Diaries

Source: Radio One Richmond / Radio One Richmond

As a renewed Father, I find myself doing so much that the days come and go but then I have to make certain days stand out because of special “moments.”

The birth of my children, the first time I held and fed them, the first word, the first tooth, the first step, the first day of school etc… I’ve been so Blessed to witness these things.

What “1sts” will you endure and embrace with your kids? Enjoy and remember!!

King Tutt's Daddy Diaries: Endure And Embrace Your Family "1sts" was originally published on Kissrichmond.com

