Rev. Al Sharpton: Tomorrow Will Be 'Interesting'

09.26.18
Tomorrow will be an “interesting Thursday” according to Rev. Al.

The Supreme Court Judiciary committee will hear from Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Dr. Christine Ford. There are Republicans who have already said that they will vote for Kavanaugh to have the Supreme Court seat, which is interesting because they haven’t heard from Dr. Ford yet.

Rev. Al also shared his opinion on Bill Cosby’s sentencing. He says that he is friends with two of the women who accused Cosby of sexual assault and also with Cosby. So he admits that he was torn, but there’s one thing he’s sure of, “we should not forget the good he’s done but if he’s guilty he must be held accountable.”

