Meet Our Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Winner!

The Radio One Houston, Boss Life Construction and IJustGotHit.Com Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway concluded on Wednesday morning as Wendy Villabla was our grand prize winner!
Winners were selected at random drawing with Villabla winning the house and our nine other finalists each taking home $5,000. For his team’s efforts, Slim Thug was presented with a proclamation from United States Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee.
RELATED: Harvey Did Not Win Back In A Home Giveaway Finalists Named
RELATED: Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards On What We Can Still Do Post-Harvey [EXCLUSIVE]
Villalba told the Madd Hatta Morning Show back in August about what she endured during Hurricane Harvey last year. “The next morning when we drove back to the subdivision, the water was so high we couldn’t get back him,” Villalba said. “Our neighbor told me that she got rescued and at that moment she said, “I don’t know what to tell you. The water was to the roof.” At that point, we knew we lost everything.”
WATCH THE OFFICIAL WINNER REVEAL HERE
Villalba was diagnosed with necrotitis pancreatitis as the stress brought on by the hurricane resulted in her suffering gallstones. Fighting back tears, Villalba continued, “I was hospitalized for three months. I was then in a medically induced coma for two and a half weeks. When I woke up, I didn’t know how serious my condition was or what hospital I was in.”
Watch the full interview with Wendy below and see the full gallery below!
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone
Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway
Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway
1. Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway AnnouncementSource:Radio One Houston 1 of 25
2. Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway AnnouncementSource:Radio One Houston 2 of 25
3. Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway AnnouncementSource:Radio One Houston 3 of 25
4. Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway AnnouncementSource:Radio One Houston 4 of 25
5. Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway AnnouncementSource:Radio One Houston 5 of 25
6. Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway AnnouncementSource:Radio One Houston 6 of 25
7. Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway AnnouncementSource:Radio One Houston 7 of 25
8. Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway AnnouncementSource:Radio One Houston 8 of 25
9. Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway AnnouncementSource:Radio One Houston 9 of 25
10. Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway AnnouncementSource:Radio One Houston 10 of 25
11. Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway AnnouncementSource:Radio One Houston 11 of 25
12. Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway AnnouncementSource:Radio One Houston 12 of 25
13. Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway AnnouncementSource:Radio One Houston 13 of 25
14. Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway AnnouncementSource:Radio One Houston 14 of 25
15. Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway AnnouncementSource:Radio One Houston 15 of 25
16. Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway AnnouncementSource:Radio One Houston 16 of 25
17. Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway AnnouncementSource:Radio One Houston 17 of 25
18. Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway AnnouncementSource:Radio One Houston 18 of 25
19. Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway AnnouncementSource:Radio One Houston 19 of 25
20. Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway AnnouncementSource:Radio One Houston 20 of 25
21. Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway AnnouncementSource:Radio One Houston 21 of 25
22. Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway AnnouncementSource:Radio One Houston 22 of 25
23. Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway AnnouncementSource:Radio One Houston 23 of 25
24. Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway AnnouncementSource:Radio One Houston 24 of 25
25. Harvey Didn't Win Back In A Home Giveaway AnnouncementSource:Radio One Houston 25 of 25
Meet Our Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway Winner! was originally published on theboxhouston.com