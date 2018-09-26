What? Ex-Superintendent To Get Thousands After Allegedly Making Racist Threats On Tape

A Georgia school community had a strong reaction to a recent vote in favor of giving money to an ex-superintendent who allegedly threatened to “kill” Black people. The Buford City School Board voted to hand over $18,000 to Geye Hamby on Monday (Sept. 24).

Incidents involving Hamby, who resigned in August, highlight racism within the school district, community members said to WSB-TV.

Hamby allegedly referred to Black people as the N-word several times and said that he wanted to kill them on an audio tape. He targeted African-American construction workers with the death threats, according to a racial discrimination lawsuit filed by an employee.

A Georgia school board has voted to give $18,000 to a former superintendent accused of using racist language and discriminating against a black employee. https://t.co/Wf0FmxbxWC — WABE News (@wabenews) September 26, 2018

“[Expletive] that [N-word]. I’ll kill these [expletive] — shoot that [expletive] if they let me,” the person is heard saying in the audio recording, also referring to Black people as “deadbeat [N-word].”

School officials learned of the complaint against Hamby and initially placed him on administrative leave. Hamby, who has led the district since 2006, resigned from the position last month.

It’s currently unclear if community members will unite to fight the board’s controversial decision. They also could choose to press board members to explain why they awarded the final payout to Hamby.

