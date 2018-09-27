CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Little Known Black History Fact: University of Arkansas At Pine Bluff

Leave a comment

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff was established on this day in 1875. The original name of the school, Normal Branch College, has been changed twice since opening, and was originally planned to train Black teachers to work in segregated Black schools in the state.

Normal Branch College opened in a one-story shack with just seven students as part of the then-Arkansas Industrial University campus. The early days were a struggle, as some of the students, although somewhat educated, suffered slightly as their parents were just a decade freed from slavery.

In 1890, amendments made to the Morrill Land-Grant Colleges Act made it law that colleges and universities built separate institutions for Black students which led to the expansion of Normal Branch into other fields such as agriculture and other disciplines.

Arkansas Industrial University later became the University of Arkansas.

In 1927, Normal Branch split from the UAB and became Arkansas Agricultural, Mechanical, and Normal University. In 1972, AM&N University rejoined the UAB system and was re-named to its current name.

Notable students of the school include Dr. Samuel L. Kountz, who performed the first successful kidney transplant between two people who were not twins. Other students include Grammy Award-winning Gospel star Smokie Norful, and prominent government official, civil rights activist and social worker, Martha S. Lewis.

PHOTO: University of Arkansas Pine Bluff

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

Little Known Black History Fact: University of Arkansas At Pine Bluff was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
All The Details About Bill Cosby’s Life In…

Bill Cosby is housed at the newest and most expensive prison in Pennsylvania.
09.27.18
Andrew Gillum’s Support Extends Well Beyond The Black…

Andrew Gillum has support across several demographics in his run for Florida governor.
09.27.18
From Capitol Hill To Courtrooms, Calls For Sexual…

More #MeToo cases.
09.27.18
What? Ex-Superintendent To Get Thousands After Allegedly Making…

A racial discrimination lawsuit says Geye Hamby threatened to "kill" Black people.
09.27.18
Cops Defend Unconstitutional Stop And Frisk Tactics As…

The police stop of the Rev. Kevin Cosby ignited a debate.
09.27.18
Obama Appointee At Center Of Capitol Hill Sexual…

A House committee will hear testimony from a woman who accused former North Carolina congressman Mel Watts of sexual harassment.
09.27.18
From Kamala Harris To John Legend, Black People…

Speaking up and out.
09.27.18
Trump’s ‘Sh*thole Countries’ Comment Comes Back To Haunt…

A judge believes the president's racist comment guided his immigration policy.
09.27.18
Botham Jean’s Family Suing The City Of Dallas

His family is fighting back.
09.27.18
Video Goes Viral Of Woman Confronting AT&T Worker…

The cable and phone employee initially claimed that the transfer was an accident, but later changed his tune.
09.26.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close