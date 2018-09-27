CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Daz Dillinger Popped for Marijuana Possession, Charged With 13 Felonies

Weed can still get you in a world of legal trouble.

Leave a comment
Daz Dillinger mugshot

Source: Cobb County Sheriff’s Office / Cobb County Sheriff’s Office

Daz Dillinger better secure an A1 lawyer. On Tuesday (Sept. 25), the Dogg Pound rapper was arrested for marijuana possession and got blessed with 13 felony charges for his trouble. 

Reports TMZ:

Tha Dogg Pound rapper was arrested Tuesday just before midnight at his place in Powder Springs — about 20 miles outside the ATL. Cops say they found a total of 117 grams of marijuana in his residence … including in several cigarillo packets and a green mason jar.

Daz allegedly also had 10 THC pods, THC oil, a THC vaporizer … and a container in his home studio labeled “Cannabis Lean.” Cops say the label on the bottle described it as a grape drink laced with cannabis.

He was hauled off to jail in Cobb Country, where he was booked on 12 counts of possession of a controlled substance, and 1 count of possession of more than one ounce of marijuana.

Daz’s bond’s set at $15k. We’re told he’s still in jail, waiting to see the judge.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Consitution, a warrant was issued to search Daz’s home but the details regarding why were not made available.

Daz was released after posting $15,000 bond.

Recently, Daz took to Instagram to slander Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian. Coincidence?

Photo: Cobb County Sheriff’s Office

Daz Dillinger Popped for Marijuana Possession, Charged With 13 Felonies was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lindsey Graham Wants To Remind You Judge Brett…

Sen. Graham had a temper tantrum.
09.28.18
Nashville Cop Who Shot Black Man In The…

Prosecutors filed criminal homicide charges against the Nashville cop who killed Daniel Hambrick.
09.28.18
Judge Brett Kavanaugh Plagiarizes Clarence Thomas In Denying…

It's 1991 all over again...
09.28.18
Tarana Burke, Kamala Harris: Black Women Take A…

Protesters have also come together.
09.28.18
Activists Will Keep Botham Jean’s Name Alive On…

Activists and supporters planned a number of events to celebrate Botham Jean's birthday.
09.28.18
HBCU Student Carjacked The Day Before Traveling Home…

Carjackers took a Morehouse student's vehicle as he prepared to travel home for a funeral.
09.28.18
Legal Claims Are Piling Up In Stephon Clark’s…

No justice, no peace.
09.28.18
Student Safety In Question After Nooses Were Found…

Nooses were discovered hanging from a tree on the University of South Alabama campus.
09.28.18
What You Need To Know About Ford And…

Kavanaugh is in hot water.
09.28.18
CNN Commentator Calls Out ‘Bonkers’ Republican For Not…

CNN political analyst Kristen Powers laid into Donald Trump's former campaign adviser.
09.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close