CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Porsha Williams Hints At Baby’s Name And Gender On Instagram

Leave a comment

(Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams announced her pregnancy earlier this month and is showing off her bump! The 37-year-old posted a photo to her Instagram with the caption  “DJ or PJ was showing out in Vegas.” Was that a hint sis? Some fans think so, it’s possible that they’ll name their firstborn after themselves depending on the gender!

View this post on Instagram

🌹PJ or DJ was showing out in Vegas 🤰🏽

A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on

(Porsha Williams Instagram)

But that’s not the only hint she’s dropped. She commented on a post by Ming Lee featuring a few baby girls getting their hair done, writing, “Omg I wish my baby was out !! I would have her right there getting done up lol.” Does that mean she’s having a girl? Or is she just fantasizing about having a little girl?

View this post on Instagram

Baby Snoblife studio 🤑

A post shared by 🐝 Ming Lee (@iamminglee) on

(Photo Credit: Ming Lee Instagram) 

 

Nothing has been confirmed so we’ll just have to wait and see!

The soon-to-be mom didn’t just post a solo pic showing off her bump, but another with her friend Shamea Morton who’s got a baby bump of her own.

 

15 Celebrity Babies We Welcomed So Far In 2018

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Celebrity Babies We Welcomed So Far In 2018

Continue reading 15 Celebrity Babies We Welcomed So Far In 2018

15 Celebrity Babies We Welcomed So Far In 2018

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Porsha Williams Hints At Baby’s Name And Gender On Instagram was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lindsey Graham Wants To Remind You Judge Brett…

Sen. Graham had a temper tantrum.
09.28.18
Nashville Cop Who Shot Black Man In The…

Prosecutors filed criminal homicide charges against the Nashville cop who killed Daniel Hambrick.
09.28.18
Judge Brett Kavanaugh Plagiarizes Clarence Thomas In Denying…

It's 1991 all over again...
09.28.18
Tarana Burke, Kamala Harris: Black Women Take A…

Protesters have also come together.
09.28.18
Activists Will Keep Botham Jean’s Name Alive On…

Activists and supporters planned a number of events to celebrate Botham Jean's birthday.
09.28.18
HBCU Student Carjacked The Day Before Traveling Home…

Carjackers took a Morehouse student's vehicle as he prepared to travel home for a funeral.
09.28.18
Legal Claims Are Piling Up In Stephon Clark’s…

No justice, no peace.
09.28.18
Student Safety In Question After Nooses Were Found…

Nooses were discovered hanging from a tree on the University of South Alabama campus.
09.28.18
What You Need To Know About Ford And…

Kavanaugh is in hot water.
09.28.18
CNN Commentator Calls Out ‘Bonkers’ Republican For Not…

CNN political analyst Kristen Powers laid into Donald Trump's former campaign adviser.
09.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close