Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams announced her pregnancy earlier this month and is showing off her bump! The 37-year-old posted a photo to her Instagram with the caption “DJ or PJ was showing out in Vegas.” Was that a hint sis? Some fans think so, it’s possible that they’ll name their firstborn after themselves depending on the gender!
(Porsha Williams Instagram)
But that’s not the only hint she’s dropped. She commented on a post by Ming Lee featuring a few baby girls getting their hair done, writing, “Omg I wish my baby was out !! I would have her right there getting done up lol.” Does that mean she’s having a girl? Or is she just fantasizing about having a little girl?
Nothing has been confirmed so we’ll just have to wait and see!
The soon-to-be mom didn’t just post a solo pic showing off her bump, but another with her friend Shamea Morton who’s got a baby bump of her own.
Porsha Williams Hints At Baby’s Name And Gender On Instagram was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com