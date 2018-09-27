CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

White Supremacist Accused Of Murder Wanted To Purge Black People From Earth

Leave a comment

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The man accused of murdering a black man in New York last year told investigators that he was on a mission to purge the Earth of black people, reports the New York Post.

“I think we should just preserve the best people and get rid of all the dead weight,” James Jackson, 30, can be heard saying in the confession tape. “In my opinion blacks are inferior people.”

Later in the interview, he added, “I think they need to be exterminated.”

On March 20, 2017, Jackson reportedly spotted Timothy Caughman, 66, stooped over a pile of trash, scavenging for cans and bottles, and stabbed him in the back with a sword. Caughman was then stabbed in the chest as he fell to the ground, reports the Post.

“I thought it would be a lot easier,” said Jackson, referring to the difficulty of subduing his victim. “It was a lot harder.”

“It was weird. I didn’t feel great. I didn’t feel horrible either. I thought it [the murder] would send me into a blood rage fury,” recalled Jackson in the videotaped interview that was played Tuesday at a pretrial hearing.

The Post reports that during an interrogation he told the detectives that he stalked as many as 15 people and targeted black men with white women.

He allegedly said he wanted to start a national dialogue about the evils of race mixing, which he called “the main crux” of his white supremacist beliefs.

Instead of following through on his murder spree, he turned himself in one day after the murder.

Before being transported to central booking, Jackson reportedly asked whether he’d be alone in a cell once he got there.

Det. Joseph Barbara said that Jackson told him, “If I’m in with a black man, I’ll definitely kill him.” The exchange was not part of the taped interview according to the Post.

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

6 photos Launch gallery

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Continue reading Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

White Supremacist Accused Of Murder Wanted To Purge Black People From Earth was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lindsey Graham Wants To Remind You Judge Brett…

Sen. Graham had a temper tantrum.
09.28.18
Nashville Cop Who Shot Black Man In The…

Prosecutors filed criminal homicide charges against the Nashville cop who killed Daniel Hambrick.
09.28.18
Judge Brett Kavanaugh Plagiarizes Clarence Thomas In Denying…

It's 1991 all over again...
09.28.18
Tarana Burke, Kamala Harris: Black Women Take A…

Protesters have also come together.
09.28.18
Activists Will Keep Botham Jean’s Name Alive On…

Activists and supporters planned a number of events to celebrate Botham Jean's birthday.
09.28.18
HBCU Student Carjacked The Day Before Traveling Home…

Carjackers took a Morehouse student's vehicle as he prepared to travel home for a funeral.
09.28.18
Legal Claims Are Piling Up In Stephon Clark’s…

No justice, no peace.
09.28.18
Student Safety In Question After Nooses Were Found…

Nooses were discovered hanging from a tree on the University of South Alabama campus.
09.28.18
What You Need To Know About Ford And…

Kavanaugh is in hot water.
09.28.18
CNN Commentator Calls Out ‘Bonkers’ Republican For Not…

CNN political analyst Kristen Powers laid into Donald Trump's former campaign adviser.
09.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close