Damon Wayans, Jr. Takes His ‘Basketball Wives’ Ex To Court, Seeks Full Custody Of Daughters 

Damon Wayans, Jr. is in a custody battle with his ex, Aja Metoyer. He doesn’t believe she’s taking their daughters’ education seriously, according to The Blast.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The former couple, who’ve known each other since childhood, are parents to two girls ages 13 and 15. Metoyer also has a 4-year-old son with Dwyane Wade.

SEE ALSO: Marlon Wayans Explains Why His Mom Is The Funniest In The Family [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Wayans filed documents last week asking a judge in Los Angeles to adjust the custody orders in place with his ex. He says his girls are “suffering scholastically” because their Basketball Wives reality TV star mom’s “inability to prioritize their education.” The documents claim the couple’s daughters are “habitually absent” from school and that Metoyer puts her own needs before the children.

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs [PHOTOS] 15 photos Launch gallery We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs [PHOTOS] 1. Mike Epps 1 of 15 2. Dwayne Wade 2 of 15 3. Usher and Tameka Raymond were once married…but as we know, it didn’t work out. 3 of 15 4. Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey 4 of 15 5. Mashonda Tifrere was once married to Swizz Beatz. 5 of 15 6. Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose 6 of 15 7. Kimora and Russell Simmons 7 of 15 8. Janet Jackson has been divorced…twice. 8 of 15 9. ‘All My Children’ star and current guest star on ‘Power’ Debbi Morgan has been married…and divorced four times. 9 of 15 10. Eric Benet was married to and divorced from Halle Berry. Now they are both married to other people. 10 of 15 11. Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz were once husband and wife. 11 of 15 12. And we thought it would last – Evelyn Lozada and Ocho Cinco. 12 of 15 13. Yup, Shaunie really was a basketball wife, she was married to Shaquille O’Neal. 13 of 15 14. Allen and Tawanna Iverson are legally divorced, but have apparently reconciled, although they haven’t remarried. 14 of 15 15. Not quite divorced yet, but the papers have been filed and it’s been finalized…but will Khloe and Lamar go through with it? 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs [PHOTOS] We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs [PHOTOS] Celebs get married, and then sadly, divorced. Here’s a gallery of some folks you might not even remember were married!

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Damon Wayans, Jr. Takes His ‘Basketball Wives’ Ex To Court, Seeks Full Custody Of Daughters was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com