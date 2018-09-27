CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Damon Wayans, Jr. Takes His ‘Basketball Wives’ Ex To Court, Seeks Full Custody Of Daughters 

Leave a comment
2010 Summer TCA Tour - Day 5

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Damon Wayans, Jr. is in a custody battle with his ex, Aja Metoyer. He doesn’t believe she’s taking their daughters’ education seriously, according to The Blast. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The former couple, who’ve known each other since childhood, are parents to two girls ages 13 and 15. Metoyer also has a 4-year-old son with Dwyane Wade. 

SEE ALSO: Marlon Wayans Explains Why His Mom Is The Funniest In The Family [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Wayans filed documents last week asking a judge in Los Angeles to adjust the custody orders in place with his ex. He says his girls are “suffering scholastically” because their Basketball Wives reality TV star mom’s “inability to prioritize their education.” The documents claim the couple’s daughters are “habitually absent” from school and that Metoyer puts her own needs before the children. 

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs [PHOTOS]

15 photos Launch gallery

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs [PHOTOS]

Continue reading We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs [PHOTOS]

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs [PHOTOS]

Celebs get married, and then sadly, divorced. Here’s a gallery of some folks you might not even remember were married!

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Damon Wayans, Jr. Takes His ‘Basketball Wives’ Ex To Court, Seeks Full Custody Of Daughters  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lindsey Graham Wants To Remind You Judge Brett…

Sen. Graham had a temper tantrum.
09.28.18
Nashville Cop Who Shot Black Man In The…

Prosecutors filed criminal homicide charges against the Nashville cop who killed Daniel Hambrick.
09.28.18
Judge Brett Kavanaugh Plagiarizes Clarence Thomas In Denying…

It's 1991 all over again...
09.28.18
Tarana Burke, Kamala Harris: Black Women Take A…

Protesters have also come together.
09.28.18
Activists Will Keep Botham Jean’s Name Alive On…

Activists and supporters planned a number of events to celebrate Botham Jean's birthday.
09.28.18
HBCU Student Carjacked The Day Before Traveling Home…

Carjackers took a Morehouse student's vehicle as he prepared to travel home for a funeral.
09.28.18
Legal Claims Are Piling Up In Stephon Clark’s…

No justice, no peace.
09.28.18
Student Safety In Question After Nooses Were Found…

Nooses were discovered hanging from a tree on the University of South Alabama campus.
09.28.18
What You Need To Know About Ford And…

Kavanaugh is in hot water.
09.28.18
CNN Commentator Calls Out ‘Bonkers’ Republican For Not…

CNN political analyst Kristen Powers laid into Donald Trump's former campaign adviser.
09.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close