Kingpin Back: Trailer For ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Drops, Matt Murdock Lives

The return of the blind crime-fighting superhero's nemesis in the Kingpin should make for an interesting watch.

For those who are entrenched in the Marvel’s small universe on Netflix, then you’re in the know that Matt Murdock, aka the Daredevil, lives on to fight again. In a new trailer, along with Murdock’s revival, his greatest nemesis, the Kingpin, is back on the streets as well.

In the trailer, Murdock, who is thought to be dead to his Defenders compatriots and Iron Fist taking on his role New York City, is clearly back to unleash justice on Hell’s Kitchen and beyond. In the clip, Murdock dons all Black while Wilson Fisk puts on the iconic all-white suit made famous in the comics version of the character.

In many ways, the pair clashing heads once more makes sense as Fisk and Murdock both think that their style of justice for the city is best, and both of their motives and methods can be called questionable.

The drama unfolds in full next month on October 19 when Marvel’s Daredevil launches season three. Check out the trailer below.

Photo: Netflix

Kingpin Back: Trailer For ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Drops, Matt Murdock Lives was originally published on hiphopwired.com

comments – add yours
