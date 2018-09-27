Once again it’s on, but will it be lit? That’s the question that Marvel fans have been asking ever since it was announced that the next chapter in the X-Men saga would be the classic Dark Phoenix storyline that Brett Ratner butchered with a rusty butter knife back in 2006.

And after the debacle that was X-Men: Apocalypse a decade later, 20th Century Fox needs to hit this one out the park and into a new area code.

Starring Game of Thrones’ Sofia Taylor as Jean Grey/Phoenix, the trailer to X-Men: Dark Phoenix is as gloomy as it is ominous. Beginning with a young Jean Grey possibly being responsible for her parents car crash, the trailer goes on to show powerful telepath struggle with her mutant powers as Professor X (James McAvoy) tries to help her cope but apparently to no avail as the X-Men attend a funeral mid-trailer.

Who kicked the bucket? We don’t know. Was the Dark Phoenix responsible for said death? Possibly. Are we happy that Marvel is taking control of the X-Men franchise from here on out? Yup!

What we do know is that your favorite First Class X-Men such as Magneto (Michael Fassbender) and Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) while getting introduced Jessica Chastain’s character, Smith. Unfortunately, there are no signs that we’ll be seeing the fan favorite OG X-Man, Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). That alone will cost this film many brownie points.

But regardless of whom or what Dark Phoenix will be making its way into theaters on February 14, 2019. Check out the trailer below and let us know if you’ll be taking your boo to see this come Valentine’s Day.

Jean Grey Turns To The Dark Side In First ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Trailer [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9: