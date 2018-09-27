CLOSE
TV & Movies
Home > TV & Movies

Kevin Hart & Tiffany Haddish React To The Flat Earth Theory

Leave a comment

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish join comedic forces in Will Packer and Malcolm D Lee’s riotous comedy Night School.

Hart and Haddish may be top-billing in the date night flick, but Romany Malco’s character provides a refreshing take on the modern conspiracy theorist/ hotep.

While promoting Night School, Hart and Haddish reacted the flat earth theory, revealed what it was like filming certain scenes and what Hart learned about lying to Black women.

Night School hits theaters September 28.

RELATED STORIES:

Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish Comedy, ‘Night School’

Kevin Hart’s Friend Accused Of Extorting Him

‘Creed II’ + 9 Other Black Films You Should See Before The End Of 2018

Kevin Hart & Tiffany Haddish React To The Flat Earth Theory was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lindsey Graham Wants To Remind You Judge Brett…

Sen. Graham had a temper tantrum.
09.28.18
Nashville Cop Who Shot Black Man In The…

Prosecutors filed criminal homicide charges against the Nashville cop who killed Daniel Hambrick.
09.28.18
Judge Brett Kavanaugh Plagiarizes Clarence Thomas In Denying…

It's 1991 all over again...
09.28.18
Tarana Burke, Kamala Harris: Black Women Take A…

Protesters have also come together.
09.28.18
Activists Will Keep Botham Jean’s Name Alive On…

Activists and supporters planned a number of events to celebrate Botham Jean's birthday.
09.28.18
HBCU Student Carjacked The Day Before Traveling Home…

Carjackers took a Morehouse student's vehicle as he prepared to travel home for a funeral.
09.28.18
Legal Claims Are Piling Up In Stephon Clark’s…

No justice, no peace.
09.28.18
Student Safety In Question After Nooses Were Found…

Nooses were discovered hanging from a tree on the University of South Alabama campus.
09.28.18
What You Need To Know About Ford And…

Kavanaugh is in hot water.
09.28.18
CNN Commentator Calls Out ‘Bonkers’ Republican For Not…

CNN political analyst Kristen Powers laid into Donald Trump's former campaign adviser.
09.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close